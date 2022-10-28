J.H. Rose, Farmville Central advance to State Volleyball tournament fourth round

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT - THIRD ROUND

CLASS 3A East

J.H. Rose 3, Carrboro 0

Cape Fear 3, Croatan 1

Wilson Hunt 3, West Carteret 1

Cedar Ridge 3, First Flight 0

Class 2A East

Farmville Central 3, Ayden-Grifton 1

Midway 3, Nash Central 0

Camden County 3, Princeton 0

Whiteville 3, Bartlett Yancey 0

Class 1A East

Neuse Charter 3, Cape Hatteras 0

Roxboro Charter 3, Vance Charter 0

Perquimans 3, East Wake Academy 0

Falls Lake 3, Woods Charter 0

The fourth round is Saturday at high seeds.

