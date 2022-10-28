J.H. Rose, Farmville Central advance to State Volleyball tournament fourth round
Area state playoff scores see many area teams fall
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL STATE TOURNAMENT - THIRD ROUND
CLASS 3A East
J.H. Rose 3, Carrboro 0
Cape Fear 3, Croatan 1
Wilson Hunt 3, West Carteret 1
Cedar Ridge 3, First Flight 0
Class 2A East
Farmville Central 3, Ayden-Grifton 1
Midway 3, Nash Central 0
Camden County 3, Princeton 0
Whiteville 3, Bartlett Yancey 0
Class 1A East
Neuse Charter 3, Cape Hatteras 0
Roxboro Charter 3, Vance Charter 0
Perquimans 3, East Wake Academy 0
Falls Lake 3, Woods Charter 0
The fourth round is Saturday at high seeds.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.