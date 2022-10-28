Greenville man wins $100,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is celebrating after winning big on a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Nelson Mercado II of Greenville tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize.

Mercado bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Circle K on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville. He went to the lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game debuted in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and three $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

