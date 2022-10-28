Greenville benefit concert aims to end human trafficking

The concert is free to attend from 11 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 a.m. Sunday.
The concert is free to attend from 11 a.m. Saturday morning to 2 a.m. Sunday.(Nash)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The team at Nash in Uptown Greenville is teaming up with NC Stop Human Trafficking for the ‘Rocking for a Free World’ benefit concert.

It’s going to be all music, all day plus some raffles, giveaways, and beer vendor swag.

The concert aims to raise awareness to ultimately end the fight against human trafficking and domestic violence.

In 2020, our state reported 260 cases of trafficking through the national hotline. That ranks us ninth out of all 50 states in cases reported.

But human trafficking is a crime that hides in the shadows, so the true number of cases is likely much higher.

More information of the event head over to Nash’s Facebook page.

