Fur Baby Feature: Meet Frazier

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are rounding our your work week with another Fur Baby Feature!

Mr. Frazier has a rag tag story to tell.

Back in September, the Humane Society got a call that seven puppies were abandoned in a parking lot.

The shelter stepped up and took those pups in but since they were so little, staff had to take them home to give really attentive care.

Now-- five of those seven siblings are looking for their forever homes. Frazier is one of them!

Frazier is adoptable through the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. (HSEC)

This little guy is curious and confident and catches on to things super quickly.

He’s perfect for any home being cat, dog, and kid-friendly.

He is adoptable from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, but before loading up and heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

