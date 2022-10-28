Freshman Morris feeling great after lifting Wolfpack to victory

Looks to be starter going forward
MJ Morris NC State Quarterback
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - 24th-ranked NC State with a major comeback win Thursday night over Virginia Tech. The Pack got down 21-3 in the 2nd half. M.J. Morris emerged at quarterback with a big-time comeback win.

265 yards passing for Morris with 3 touchdowns. Trent Pennix came back with one.

Thayer Thomas had the other two, including the game-winner.

NC State with a 22-21 win to become bowl eligible 6-2.

“Pretty incredible victory. The way MJ sparked us, brought us back and made plays. Guys started making plays for him,” says NC State head coach Dave Doeren, “Pretty impressive for a true freshman to do that.”

“I feel pretty great right now. I feel like a kid in a candy store. First college time I feel like I got hit by a freight train out there. My body hurt so bad. I do feel great,” says NC State freshman quarterback MJ Morris, “I feel happy for this team, I feel happy for myself. We put in a lot of work to get here.”

NC State has a top 25 showdown with Wake Forest next Saturday night at 8 PM.

