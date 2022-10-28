First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

