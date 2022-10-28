ENC businesses reflect on recent economic growth

By Merit Morgan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the United States economy begins to bounce back from high inflation and interest rates, business owners in Eastern North Carolina say they are also seeing a boom in recent sales.

This quarter’s Gross Domestic Product report showed the U.S. economy grew 2.6% from July to September. Consumer spending increased 1.4% in the same time period.

“September was astronomical,” Pam Carraway, the owner of Votre Boutique in Greenville, said. “It was our best month ever in the history of Votre. It was such a blessing. I think people were excited to shop.”

Even newer businesses such as David Brown’s Alley Cat Records have seen a difference in shoppers’ behavior.

“It’s been going very well here. We’ve been very busy,” Brown said. “It’s a little over a week now, we opened October 15th but so far we’ve been very busy since we opened up.”

Although concerns of a recession loom large, economic experts say the report shows the nation is not currently in a recession.

“They look at more indicators than just GDP but by that conventional measure, we had two quarters of GDP going down, so people were wondering, ‘are we in a recession?’” said Philip Rothman, an economic professor at East Carolina University. “An increase in GDP indicates that we’re not and those first two declines suggested that we were. Though once again, the NBR looks at more when determining if a recession has begun.”

