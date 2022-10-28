ECU women’s soccer plays to draw against Cincinnati, will head to Memphis for AAC Quarterfinal Sunday

ECU 0, Cincinnati 0
ECU soccer draws with Cincy
ECU soccer draws with Cincy(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Senior night as ECU women’s soccer playing its regular season finale Thursday night against Cincinnati. Pirates needing a win to get a home quarterfinal game in the conference tournament.

Pirates and the Bearcats both unable to score a goal in this one. Another clean sheet for D.H. Conley grad Maeve English 0-0 final.

ECU will face Memphis on the road in the AAC tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Winner plays UCF Thursday in Orlando.

tonight the final home game for the pirates.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Rhiannon Morgan / Sasha Chwasciewski
Women charged in Dollar General hold-up
The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice

Latest News

State Volleyball playoffs round 3
J.H. Rose, Farmville Central advance to State Volleyball tournament fourth round
NC State comes back to top Virginia Tech
NC State football comes back late to edge Virginia Tech
J.H. Rose, Farmville Central advance to State Volleyball tournament fourth round
J.H. Rose, Farmville Central advance to State Volleyball tournament fourth round
Wynston Tabbs returning from knee injury could be difference maker for ECU men's basketball
Tabbs working way back to game action could be a difference maker for ECU men’s hoops