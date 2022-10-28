ECU women’s soccer plays to draw against Cincinnati, will head to Memphis for AAC Quarterfinal Sunday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Senior night as ECU women’s soccer playing its regular season finale Thursday night against Cincinnati. Pirates needing a win to get a home quarterfinal game in the conference tournament.

Pirates and the Bearcats both unable to score a goal in this one. Another clean sheet for D.H. Conley grad Maeve English 0-0 final.

ECU will face Memphis on the road in the AAC tournament quarterfinals on Sunday. Winner plays UCF Thursday in Orlando.

tonight the final home game for the pirates.

