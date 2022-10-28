Duplin County man facing child sex charges in Pitt County

Christopher Reaves
Christopher Reaves(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man is facing three sex charges after being arrested in Pitt County.

Ayden police charged Christopher Reaves with felony disseminate obscenity, solicit by computer, and indecent liberties with a child.

Warrants say the 50-year-old man tried to solicit online a man who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

According to video posted online, the two met at the Food Lion parking lot last night. When approached by the man, Reaves took off and was stopped by Ayden police a short distance later on Highway 11.

Reaves was jailed Friday morning on a $50,000 bond.

