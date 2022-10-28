Community leaders gather for NC BikeWalk Summit

Bikers riding on the road in North Carolina
Bikers riding on the road in North Carolina(N/A)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -When it comes to brainstorming ideas to keep roadways safe for riders like these – look no further than the NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit.

From bicyclists to folks out for a jog – their safety is at the forefront of a yearly summit in Greenville. It is being held from October 27 to October 29.

“It’s very exciting to have BikeWalk in Greenville this year for this year’s summit. What it does for us is keeps the conversation going the only way we’re going to construct change is through conversation,” said organizer Tony Parker.

The three-day summit features speakers, walking tours to see Greenville’s award-winning traffic safety work and small discussion groups.

Friday’s keynote speakers discussed their safety efforts and opened the floor to questions and concerns.

“Funded vision-zero communities, local efforts all across the state where community leaders come together to put together specific safety measures in their city or county,” said Mark Ezzell, the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director.

Vision-zero is a nationwide effort in cities taking part to have zero traffic deaths, and we’re told brainstorming events like these are ways to achieve that goal.

Terry Lansdell, director of the summit, said there was an obvious reason to pick Greenville as the summit’s location.

“There is so much advocacy, and engagement and need for change that it was an easy choice to come to Greenville to highlight all the work that’s being done to improve active mobility safety,” Lansdell said.

The events of the last day of the summit will be moved to Winterville to dedicate the new Hillcrest Park traffic garden.

