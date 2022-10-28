Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One person was killed after they were hit by a car while riding a bike in Goldsboro.

According to the Goldsboro Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Beech Street in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The pedestrian was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Their name has not been released.

The driver and vehicle involved in the incident have been located. No further information has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Sgt. Smith at 919-580-4275

