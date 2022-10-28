Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified

(VCU Capital News Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday.

Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Police said they found the driver and the vehicle involved in the fatal crash, but have yet to release their name or if any charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Goldsboro police at 919-580-4275

