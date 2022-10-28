Bicyclist killed in Goldsboro accident identified

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police have been able to identify a bicyclist who was struck and killed on an Eastern Carolina street yesterday.

Goldsboro police said 55-year-old Gary Edenfield, of Goldsboro, died while riding his bike on East Beech Street shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Police said they found the driver and the vehicle involved in the fatal crash, but have yet to release their name or if any charges are pending.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Goldsboro police at 919-580-4275

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.