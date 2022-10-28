Ahlers named to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Finalists are announced December 1st
Holton Ahlers Manning Award Week
Holton Ahlers Manning Award Week(witn)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers was named to the manning award midseason watch list according to the All State Sugar Bowl.

Ahlers is 208 of 297 this season for 2,435 yards passing. He’s thrown 18 touchdowns to 5 interceptions.

The finalists will be announced December, 1st. The winner will be announced after the national championship is played.

