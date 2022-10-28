14-foot python removed from Florida neighborhood

Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.
Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – Deputies removed a 14-foot-long python from a Florida neighborhood Wednesday night after the snake was spotted in the bushes between two homes.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of an East Naples neighborhood called to report seeing the large snake.

When deputies arrived, they determined the snake was an invasive Burmese python and euthanized it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the carcass for disposal.

The sheriff’s office said non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida.

They are known to eat endangered species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins. They even eat large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer and bobcats.

The sheriff’s office said the pythons also compete with native predators for food, habitat and space in the area.

