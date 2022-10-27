Women charged in Dollar General hold-up

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WITN) - Two women have been charged with holding up a dollar store Wednesday morning in one Eastern Carolina county.

Pamlico County deputies say the Dollar General on Broad Street in Oriental was robbed just after 8:00 a.m.

No one was injured after the robber came into the store wearing a mask, pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. After getting the cash, the gunman then ran from the store and got in a dark car, deputies say.

Investigators were able to identify Sasha Chwasciewski as a suspect. Deputies got help from the public on the location of Chwasciewski, as well as a second suspect in the robbery, Rhiannon Morgan.

They found the car used in the armed robbery along with the gun, according to a news release.

Both women, who are from Bayboro, were then arrested.

The 35-year-old Morgan was jailed on a $150,000 secured bond, while the 42-year-old Chwasciewski received a $50,000 bond.

Both women have their first court appearance on Friday.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.