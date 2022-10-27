Tabbs working way back to game action could be a difference maker for ECU men’s hoops

“You never really know how much you love it until it is taken away from you.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball held its “Minges Madness” event last night on campus. The story of the season for the men might be Wynston Tabbs return from a knee injury.

“I’m back playing, feeling healthy my legs are as strong as they have ever been. Just getting back out there with the guys playing,” says ECU redshirt senior Wynston Tabbs, “You never really know how much you love it until it is taken away from you. It brought that to my eyes multiple times.”

“What was really neat was his teammates, when we put him on and he got on the first time, basically practice stopped,” says ECU head coach Michael Schwartz, “Everyone went up and hugged him and patted him on the shoulder and said just happy to have him back.”

Wynston Tabbs transferred to ECU from Boston College where he had two solid seasons averaging about 13 and a half points per game. Injuries have been tough on Tabbs who missed parts of at least three seasons during his college career. When he is on the floor, he is a solid player and hopes to share his experience with the young pirates to make the group better.

“It really taught me the things that we need to do, the things that I saw that we can improve on. Even from different schools,” says Tabbs, “Really be able to coach the younger guys because I have been in that spotlight.”

ECU opens its season on November 8th at home against Mercer.

