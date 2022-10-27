Martin County deputies arrest man after finding more than a $160,000 worth of cocaine and cash

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Williamston Police Department worked together and arrested a man for possession and transportation of cocaine.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled Hugo Antonio Lopez-Carreon, Jr. over on North Main Street in Robersonville around 1 p.m. on Friday.

While being pulled over, WITN is told deputies initiated a K9 search on the 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche Lopez-Carreon was driving.

Five kilograms of cocaine with a street value of approximately $125,000.00 and $36,600.00 in US currency were taken from the car according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The 21-year-old from Missouri was taken to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He’s charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession and trafficking in cocaine by transportation on a $2,000.000 secured bond.

