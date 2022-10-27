Man facing more serious charges in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man arrested ten days ago for a shooting at a New Bern apartment building is facing more serious charges tonight.

The shooting happened on October 14th at Carolina Avenue Apartments where several apartments were damaged by gunfire.

Kyseam Williams was originally charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

New Bern police today say the 21-year-old has now been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, injury to real property, and discharge firearm in city limits.

Williams had a combined bond of $150,000.

Two juveniles were also charged in connection with the shooting.

