Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More sun than clouds Thursday; Breezy and cooler

As morning clouds subside, a northeasterly breeze will be on the rise
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, October 27th 5AM
By Jim Howard
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Patchy cloud cover will still be present as we wake up Thursday morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies and will slowly warm up to the upper 60s to low 70s as skies clear in the afternoon. Winds will pick up speed as temperatures warm, starting at 5 to 10 mph sustained before reaching a 10 to 15 mph sustained breeze. The winds will come out of the north-northeast, putting a cap on our afternoon highs. Coastal winds will range between 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts reaching 25-30 mph.

Similar conditions will be back in play on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and breezy northeasterly winds. Cloud cover along the coast is expected and could create a few light, isolated rain showers by the afternoon/evening hours. The winds will relax yet the cloud cover will remain on Saturday and Sunday.

An area of low pressure and its cold front will pass over the East by Halloween. Temperatures will rise back into the mid 70s despite the increased cloud cover. A few spotty showers will try to fall on trick-or-treaters, but coverage will be limited. Candy collecting temps will range between the mid 60s to the low 70s. A few lingering showers will be present Tuesday before high pressure pushes the drops and the clouds that cause them out of the East on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 69. Wind NE 10-15 G25

Friday

Cloud cover increasing from the coast to I-95. Staying breezy. High of 68. Wind NE 10-15 G20

Saturday

Partly cloudy and cool. High of 68. Wind NE 5-10

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with isolated coastal showers. High of 71. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
A judge sentenced Anthony Young to serve between 40 and 50 years.
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

Latest News

BEAUFORT COUNTY: 75-year-old store owner robbed and assaulted
BEAUFORT COUNTY: 75-year-old store owner robbed and assaulted
ECU basketball teams host “Minges Madness”, Felton steals the show in dunk competition
ECU basketball teams host “Minges Madness”, Felton steals the show in dunk competition
State moves toward clean energy economy; school buses a start
State moves toward clean energy economy; school buses a start
Lenoir County school bus
State moves toward clean energy economy; school buses a start