Jim’s First Alert Forecast: More sun than clouds Thursday; Breezy and cooler

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Patchy cloud cover will still be present as we wake up Thursday morning. Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies and will slowly warm up to the upper 60s to low 70s as skies clear in the afternoon. Winds will pick up speed as temperatures warm, starting at 5 to 10 mph sustained before reaching a 10 to 15 mph sustained breeze. The winds will come out of the north-northeast, putting a cap on our afternoon highs. Coastal winds will range between 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts reaching 25-30 mph.

Similar conditions will be back in play on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and breezy northeasterly winds. Cloud cover along the coast is expected and could create a few light, isolated rain showers by the afternoon/evening hours. The winds will relax yet the cloud cover will remain on Saturday and Sunday.

An area of low pressure and its cold front will pass over the East by Halloween. Temperatures will rise back into the mid 70s despite the increased cloud cover. A few spotty showers will try to fall on trick-or-treaters, but coverage will be limited. Candy collecting temps will range between the mid 60s to the low 70s. A few lingering showers will be present Tuesday before high pressure pushes the drops and the clouds that cause them out of the East on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 69. Wind NE 10-15 G25

Friday

Cloud cover increasing from the coast to I-95. Staying breezy. High of 68. Wind NE 10-15 G20

Saturday

Partly cloudy and cool. High of 68. Wind NE 5-10

Sunday

Mostly cloudy with isolated coastal showers. High of 71. Wind NE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

