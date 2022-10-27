Heart Walk raises money for Eastern Carolina patients

Heart Walk raises money for Eastern Carolina patients
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Heart Walk through the American Heart Association is back after a brief hiatus and they are raising money for some fantastic programs right here in the East.

Cardiovascular disease occurs every 39 seconds and is the number 1 killer of all Americans.

Heart disease kills more women than all forms of cancers combined. That’s what makes events like the the Heart Walk so important.

The fundraiser benefits life saving science for patients in the East. Over 700 infant CPR kits were given to ENC hospitals, and more than 3,600 students were trained in hands only CPR.

This year’s run takes place on Saturday, October 29 at 8 a.. with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

It’s all going down at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center.

There is no cost to enter, but an emphasis on fundraising efforts.

More information on how to join in can be found here.

