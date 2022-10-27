Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for information on Carteret County murders

Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering up to $25,000 for information regarding the August 3 murder of two Carteret County brothers.

The bodies of Phillip Fulcher and his youngest brother, William were found at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. An autopsy performed at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville ruled their deaths as homicides.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is offering its own $25,000 reward for information about the murders.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400, Carteret County Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

