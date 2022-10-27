Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Weldon Police Department at 252-536-3136, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.

