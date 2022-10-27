Flags flown at half-staff in honor of former NC Senator Stan Bingham

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Stan Bingham.

Bingham passed away on October 27. A native of Winston-Salem, Bingham represented Davidson and Guilford counties as senator from 2001 to 2016.

“Senator Bingham was a hard working and thoughtful public servant who diligently represented the people of his district in addition to all of his other community efforts to improve the lives of others,’ Cooper said in a statement.

The order will last until sunset on October 28.

