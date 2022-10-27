Flags flown at half-staff in honor of former NC Senator Stan Bingham

Flags across the state are to be lowered to half-staff to honor former State Senator Stan Bingham.(WECT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff in honor of former State Senator Stan Bingham.

Bingham passed away on October 27. A native of Winston-Salem, Bingham represented Davidson and Guilford counties as senator from 2001 to 2016.

“Senator Bingham was a hard working and thoughtful public servant who diligently represented the people of his district in addition to all of his other community efforts to improve the lives of others,’ Cooper said in a statement.

The order will last until sunset on October 28.

