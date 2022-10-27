Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody

J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fight at a Greenville high school this afternoon has sent one student to the hospital and another in police custody.

Greenville police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the fight at J.H. Rose High School happened around 1:00 p.m.

She said it was between two underage students at the high school on Arlington Boulevard.

She said that one student was injured with a pencil and that they appeared to receive non-life-threatening injuries.

Hunter added that she did not know the nature of the injuries and that more information would be released when it was available.

A school system spokesman said the school was not placed on lockdown.

