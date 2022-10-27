Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
A judge sentenced Anthony Young to serve between 40 and 50 years.
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Texas police: Uvalde officers probe to be over by year-end
Officials in Washington state seized an alligator that was being kept as a pet illegally.
Alligator removed from residence of private owner, officials say
Joel Hernandez, 22, is charged with robbery and sexual battery.
Man wearing ‘It’ clown mask sexually assaulted woman, robbed another, police say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
J.H. Rose High School in Greenville
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody