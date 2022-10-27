Emmission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.(Live 5)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.

The NCDOT says the approval was a result of the passage of the Regulatory Reform Act of 2016-2017 by the North Carolina General Assembly during the 2017 long session. The state Department of Environmental Quality has certified the Implementation Plan to the EPA.

All counties still require annual safety inspections.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
A judge sentenced Anthony Young to serve between 40 and 50 years.
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

Latest News

J.H. Rose High School
Fight at J.H. Rose High School sends one student to hospital, other in custody
Phillip Fulcher & William Fulcher
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for information on Carteret County murders
Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders
Bodie Island Lighthouse
Bodie Island Lighthouse reschedules 150th anniversary event