Emmission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.

The NCDOT says the approval was a result of the passage of the Regulatory Reform Act of 2016-2017 by the North Carolina General Assembly during the 2017 long session. The state Department of Environmental Quality has certified the Implementation Plan to the EPA.

All counties still require annual safety inspections.

