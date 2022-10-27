ECU basketball teams host “Minges Madness”, Felton steals the show in dunk competition

Pirates hold fun event to hype up fans
Minges Madness ECU hoops
Minges Madness ECU hoops(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball teams had their fan luncheons on Wednesday and held “Minges Madness” in the evening to have a fun start before the season gets underway in about two weeks.

ECU men’s and women’s basketball teams “Minges Madness” first look at Amiya Joyner in purple and gold. It gave the players a chance to show off their shooting and the fans got involved. The Pirates had a three-point competition, a different range team battle Ludgy Debaut hit from half court and it ended with the dunk competition.

RJ Felton the clear winner. He jumped over Debaut in one round. He got a sweet windmill jam in another. 10 is right. He’s going to be one of the guys that has to bring the team to their feet this season.

“Stepping into a bigger role. I got to take more value and take more leadership. Stepping up and guiding the young guys and uplifting them,” says ECU guard RJ Felton, “Even though when we struggling we got to remain positive throughout the time.”

