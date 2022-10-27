Despite recent trends, Pitt County sees low early voting turnout

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As Election Day fast approaches, many states across the country have seen record early voting turnout. Although that trend is mostly the same for most of North Carolina, elections officials say Pitt County is not seeing the same level of enthusiasm.

“It’s actually been kinda steady. It’s slower than we would want it to be, but being located over here at the student center, unfortunately, a lot of people think it’s just for the students, but the general public can come,” said Mildred Daniels, an early voting poll worker for Pitt County.

Voters say they also aren’t sure why the numbers are down this year.

“I just find that absolutely shocking. You know, it’s just so important right now. It’s just such a polarized time in our nation and our politics. I would think people would just be getting out,” said Mamie Dixon, a voter in Pitt County.

Despite the current trend, Dave Davis, the director for Pitt County’s Board of Elections, says he expects things to turn around.

“It’s looking like we’ll probably have about the same turnout we had in twenty eighteen, looking at the trends as far as the turnout for each site,” said Davis.

Davis also says he believes that the start of early voting may have a role in the decreased numbers so far.

“The Saturdays were different; you have to go back and look at the schedule. 2018, we were open that first Saturday, whereas this year, we weren’t open this Saturday,” said Davis.

There are five locations where people can participate in early voting across Pitt County until early voting ends on November 5.

