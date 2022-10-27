Camp Lejeune victims to participate in town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville.

For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into the groundwater at Camp LeJeune, the largest Marine base on the East Coast.

The toxic water poisoned hundreds of thousands of veterans, their families and workers on the advance-force training base.

The poison resulted in birth defects and illnesses such as leukemia and breast cancer.

The town hall meeting will offer information for those impacted by the toxic water so may they will know their rights.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.