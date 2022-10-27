Camp Lejeune victims to participate in town hall meeting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Victims and advocates of the Camp Lejeune lethal water contamination will participate in a town hall meeting.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center on 50 Court St. in Jacksonville.

For decades, high levels of cancer-causing chemicals leached into the groundwater at Camp LeJeune, the largest Marine base on the East Coast.

The toxic water poisoned hundreds of thousands of veterans, their families and workers on the advance-force training base.

The poison resulted in birth defects and illnesses such as leukemia and breast cancer.

The town hall meeting will offer information for those impacted by the toxic water so may they will know their rights.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
A judge sentenced Anthony Young to serve between 40 and 50 years.
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

Latest News

11th Annual NC Bikewalk Transportation Summit happening Thursday
BEAUFORT COUNTY: 75-year-old store owner robbed and assaulted
BEAUFORT COUNTY: 75-year-old store owner robbed and assaulted
ECU basketball teams host “Minges Madness”, Felton steals the show in dunk competition
ECU basketball teams host “Minges Madness”, Felton steals the show in dunk competition
State moves toward clean energy economy; school buses a start
State moves toward clean energy economy; school buses a start