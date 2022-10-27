Bruno Mars announces new set of Las Vegas shows for 2023

Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET...
Bruno Mars accepts the award for album of the year for "An Evening with Silk Sonic" at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – Bruno Mars is continuing his series of shows on the Las Vegas Strip next year.

In addition to headlining two shows over New Year’s Eve weekend, Park MGM announced Tuesday that Mars will return to its Dolby Live theater for multiple shows next year.

According to Park MGM, the shows will take place in late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

For more information, visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
A judge sentenced Anthony Young to serve between 40 and 50 years.
Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

Latest News

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Putin rules out using nuclear weapons in Ukraine
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Bryce David Olsen, 36, was booked on one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor and one...
Pediatrician accused of trying to meet up with 15-year-old for sex at mall, police say
FILE PHOTO - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert...
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's memoir.
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10