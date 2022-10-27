Bodie Island Lighthouse reschedules 150th anniversary event

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the lighting of the Bodie Island Lighthouse on Nov. 12.

The event will occur at the historic lighthouse on Nags Head at 4 p.m. The event was initially scheduled for Oct. 1 but was rescheduled due to weather conditions.

The Bodie Island Lighthouse was first lit on Oct. 1, 1872. The current lighthouse replaced the original one which was destroyed during the Civil War.

