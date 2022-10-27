11th Annual NC Bikewalk Transportation Summit happening Thursday

(KAIT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An internationally recognized transportation analyst and several advocates for transportation safety, active mobility and walkable communities will headline the 11th annual NC BikeWalk Transportation Summit.

This year’s theme is “Safety: At the Heart of Active Mobility.”

There will be discussions on bike safety and a focus to improve road safety of active transportation users.

The Summit begins Thursday at 1 p.m. at the East Carolina Heart Institute and attendees can register here

The Town of Winterville, AARP and BikeWalk NC will dedicate the first permanent traffic garden in Eastern North Carolina on Saturday, October 29.

The Summit is underwritten in part by a grant from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

