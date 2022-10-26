Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead and three others are injured after a tractor-trailer collided with the back of an SUV on I-95 in Halifax County on Tuesday.

The crash happened southbound on the interstate, south of Roanoke Rapids at about 9:45 p.m.

Troopers’ investigation found that a white Chevrolet Equinox had stopped in the roadway and a tractor-trailer hit the back of the SUV, causing the SUV to roll off the road to the left, hitting the guardrail.

Troopers say the driver of the Equinox, 24-year-old Kenrod Dabreo, of Brooklyn, NY, was pronounced dead at the scene. The back-right passenger, 45-year-old LaKisha Dixon, of Sumter, SC, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

WITN is told that the front-right passenger, 49-year-old Tonya Lewis, of Brooklyn, NY, was brought to ECU Health in Greenville; the back-left passenger, 20-year-old Donte’ Smith, of Sumter, SC, was taken to ECU North with serious injuries; and the back-middle passenger, 22-year-old Deshawn Dixon, of Sumter, SC, was taken to ECU North with minor injuries.

The Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Bernard Reed, of Baltimore, MD, was driving the tractor-trailer. After impact with the SUV, the tractor-trailer fell on its side. There was no information given on Reed’s health.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.