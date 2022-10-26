Two arrested in Edgecombe Co. on drug & gun charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested on drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Friday.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were doing a license checkpoint on 64 Alternate West at Harts Mill Run when they searched a black Nissan with Jermaine Hewitt and Jaylem Jones inside.

Deputies say inside, they found cocaine, two rifles, a handgun, an extended magazine, and 116 rounds.

WITN is told that Hewitt was charged with possession of cocaine, and also had an outstanding order for arrest for failure to appear for carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a secured bond of $17,500. Jones was charged with possession of marijuana up to 1/2 an ounce, carrying a concealed weapon, and fictitious information to an officer.

The sheriff’s office says on Wednesday, they also obtained charges for Jones on possession of a firearm by a felon and habitual felon. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

