Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen

WITN's Teacher of the Week Oct. 26, 2022.
WITN's Teacher of the Week Oct. 26, 2022.(Jeanne Van Staalduinen)
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANTEGO, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s teacher of the week is Jeanne Van Staalduinen.

Jeanne Van Staalduinen has spent her whole teaching career at Terra Ceia Christian School, and serves as the dean of the elementary school.

She says one of her favorite parts about teaching is getting to each of her students individually. She loves having the opportunity to develop a relationship with them and encourage them to reach their full potential so that can make a difference in their community.

Before teaching second grade at Terra Ceia Christian School Van Staalduinen graduated from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

The individual who wrote her submission said:

“I would like to nominate Jeanne Van Staalduinen from Terra Ceia Christian School in Beaufort County for TOTW! She is a 2nd grade teacher at the small school and has been for years. All the teachers are the best out there! Mrs. Jeanne always goes above and beyond for each and every student and parent(s). She is there early ( see her when I volunteer) and there late ( when I’m back for meetings.) She is invested and stays invested in all the children that come through her class. She will help in any way that is needed and never think twice about it. She clearly LOVES her kids and makes sure they know they are loved, cared for and also pushed to learn to go out one day and make a difference not only in their lives but others around them.”

Congratulations Mrs. Van Staalduinen.

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Ismaldo Sanchez
Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after Jacksonville teen killed
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

Latest News

Sheila Turnage speaks to Greenville South Elementary students
Award-winning author visits Greenville school, encourages reading & writing
Teacher of the Week - Kylie Wales
Teacher of the Week: Kylie Wales
Nearly 1,000 5th graders attend Craven County career fair
Nearly 1,000 5th graders attend Craven County career fair
ECU students walk on campus
ECU students, financial aid director explain potential impacts of debt relief