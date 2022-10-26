Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen

PANTEGO, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s teacher of the week is Jeanne Van Staalduinen.

Jeanne Van Staalduinen has spent her whole teaching career at Terra Ceia Christian School, and serves as the dean of the elementary school.

She says one of her favorite parts about teaching is getting to each of her students individually. She loves having the opportunity to develop a relationship with them and encourage them to reach their full potential so that can make a difference in their community.

Before teaching second grade at Terra Ceia Christian School Van Staalduinen graduated from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education.

The individual who wrote her submission said:

“I would like to nominate Jeanne Van Staalduinen from Terra Ceia Christian School in Beaufort County for TOTW! She is a 2nd grade teacher at the small school and has been for years. All the teachers are the best out there! Mrs. Jeanne always goes above and beyond for each and every student and parent(s). She is there early ( see her when I volunteer) and there late ( when I’m back for meetings.) She is invested and stays invested in all the children that come through her class. She will help in any way that is needed and never think twice about it. She clearly LOVES her kids and makes sure they know they are loved, cared for and also pushed to learn to go out one day and make a difference not only in their lives but others around them.”

Congratulations Mrs. Van Staalduinen.

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

