Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies this afternoon; Cool frontal system to pass by later tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Calm breezes and clear skies overnight led to increased areas of dense fog early this morning. As a ridge of high pressure traverses off our coast later today, the wind will transition towards the southwest. The southwesterly winds will allow drier air to move into the region, quickly warming temperatures into the lower 70s by the early afternoon. The cold front we’ve been tracking will move through the area from sunset to midnight, leading us to a breezier Thursday. The front will bring an isolated shower or two for a few locations as it passes through Wednesday evening, but most areas will miss the raindrops.

Winds will pick up from the north at 10 to 15 mph sustained clip behind the front on Thursday. The Outer Banks will likely see sustained winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to near 30 mph. Highs will struggle to reach the 70s because of this steady northerly wind. The front will stall near the coast, and while this shouldn’t impact sky conditions Thursday, Friday’s skies will feature more clouds, especially along the coast. Those clouds will stick with us through the weekend, keeping our highs capped in the low 70s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A slight chance of rain will arrive Sunday night into Halloween, however chances are still holding around 20%. Trick-or-treating temps will fall into the mid to upper 60s which should be tolerable for most of the witches and monsters collecting candy.

Wednesday

Slight chance for an evening shower as cold front arrives. High of 79. Wind SW 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and breezy. High of 71. Wind NE 10-15 G25

Friday

Cloud cover increasing from the coast to I-95. High of 69. Wind NE 5-10

Saturday

Mostly sunny and cooler. High of 69. Wind NE 5-10

