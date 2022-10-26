Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago.

Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.

Ruby-Rayne Young died on May 3, 2015, after deputies say Young cut his daughter’s throat with a steak knife.

Prosecutors at one point said they would seek the death penalty against Young, but took that off the table and allowed him to plead to the lesser charges.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said doctors would have testified at trial that Young was mentally incompetent and therefore not guilty of the murder.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.