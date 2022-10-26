Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago.

Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.

Ruby-Rayne Young died on May 3, 2015, after deputies say Young cut his daughter’s throat with a steak knife.

Prosecutors at one point said they would seek the death penalty against Young, but took that off the table and allowed him to plead to the lesser charges.

District Attorney Ernie Lee said doctors would have testified at trial that Young was mentally incompetent and therefore not guilty of the murder.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Ismaldo Sanchez
Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after Jacksonville teen killed
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Former Winston-Salem nurse charged with murder of two patients

Latest News

Two dead, three injured after tractor-trailer rear-ends SUV on I-95
NC Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
State fire marshal presents middle school heroism award
This is a generic photo of a fire truck
Eastern Carolina fire districts get new fire insurance ratings
Trick or Treat hours 2022
When is trick or treat this year?