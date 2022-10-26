Oh deer! Whitetail slips, slides around inside S.C. restaurant

A startled customer gets out of the way as the deer slips on the floor, knocking down chairs as it slides around the restaurant.
Surveillance footage from 521 Filling Station in Kershaw shows customers helping get the deer out of the eatery.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) – A South Carolina restaurant had an unexpected patron charge through its doors earlier this week.

The owners of 521 Filling Station in Kershaw posted video surveillance footage to its Facebook page that shows a deer make its way into the eatery on Monday.

A startled customer gets out of the way as the deer slips on the floor, knocking down chairs as it slides around the restaurant.

The animal eventually winds up in a booth before helpful customers get their hands on the deer and slide it across the floor and back outside.

“Never a dull moment @ THE 521,” the restaurant posted.

Never a dull moment @ THE 521

Posted by 521 Filling Station "Home of the 16oz Ribeye" on Monday, October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Ismaldo Sanchez
Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after Jacksonville teen killed
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

Latest News

Tarboro arrest after highspeed chase in Edgecombe County.
Edgecombe County makes arrest after highspeed chase
Trick or Treat hours 2022
When is trick or treat this year?
NC Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
state fire marshal presents middle school heroism award in the east
Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen
Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen