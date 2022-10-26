Oh deer! Whitetail slips, slides around inside S.C. restaurant

KERSHAW, S.C. (WBTV) – A South Carolina restaurant had an unexpected patron charge through its doors earlier this week.

The owners of 521 Filling Station in Kershaw posted video surveillance footage to its Facebook page that shows a deer make its way into the eatery on Monday.

A startled customer gets out of the way as the deer slips on the floor, knocking down chairs as it slides around the restaurant.

The animal eventually winds up in a booth before helpful customers get their hands on the deer and slide it across the floor and back outside.

“Never a dull moment @ THE 521,” the restaurant posted.

