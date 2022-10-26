OBX town sees 23 vehicle break-ins overnight

Police say the suspect is the man on the left, while a person of interest is on the right.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Outer Banks town is looking for help finding a suspect and a person of interest after police say 23 vehicles were broken into over the course of one night.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department says on Tuesday between midnight and 5 a.m., officers got several vehicle breaking and entering complaints.

Police say one vehicle was reported stolen, but was later recovered in the parking lot of the Sea Ranch Resort.

WITN is told that in total, officers got 23 breaking and entering reports. In each case, the vehicle owners reported that the vehicle was either left unlocked or they were unsure if it was locked or not. No damage or forced entry was reported in any of the cases.

“Currency appeared to be the primary target for the thief or thieves, though there were reports of purses and wallets missing,” police say.

The department says that the break-ins were focused in the north end of Kill Devil Hills between Walker Street on the south and Wallace Street on the north; some break-ins were also reported on Bay Drive.

Police say some of the vehicles have been processed for fingerprints and DNA.

The suspect is described as a white man of average height and build, wearing a sweatshirt and long pants. In the security photos, he has a stolen purse around his neck, is wearing glasses and is possible armed, according to police.

Police Chief Gary Britt says the person of interest is a white man of average height and build, with dark hair, wearing a pink “Glock Perfection” hooded sweatshirt.

