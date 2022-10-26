New information released on Marine charged in crash that killed Jacksonville teen

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - New information has been released on a man charged in a crash that killed a Jacksonville teenager.

Camp Lejeune confirmed today that Gunnery Sgt. Ismaldo Sanchez is stationed at the Marine Base.

The 35-year-old Sanchez is a network chief for the 2d Marine Division. He’s been a Marine since January 2008 and has 19 awards and decorations, according to Camp Lejeune.

Sanchez was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. Records show that the Marine lives on the same street where the crash happened.

Jacksonville police said the 16-year-old was on an electric scooter back on October 1st and was trying to make a right turn into his driveway on Winchester Road.

Police said the boy turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Sanchez, which struck the child.

The victim did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the Naval Medical Center.

Jacksonville police did not release information on the fatal accident until Monday after WITN had made repeated requests for details.

