Martin County deputies seize 5 kilos of cocaine

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county say they seized five kilograms of cocaine during a traffic stop on Friday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 1 p.m., deputies stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche on North Main Street in Robersonville. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Hugo Lopez-Carreon, Jr., of Kansas City.

Deputies say a K9 found that there were drugs in the vehicle and a search of it found five kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $125,000. There was also $36,600 in cash.

WITN is told that Lopez-Carreon was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession and trafficking in cocaine by transportation. He was jailed under a $2 million bond.

