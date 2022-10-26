Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire

The fire was reported around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man said he tried to save his daughter in a fire Tuesday night, but there was just too much smoke.

The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Stadiem Drive, east of New Bern.

Assistant Emergency Services Director Ira Whitford says when the first firefighters arrived, half of the home was engulfed in flames.

He said two people lived inside the home and one of them was able to get out and call 911. The other resident, who was an adult, died in the fire.

Melvin Bulloch told WITN that he came home and saw that his house was on fire. His daughter, Mora Dawn Swindell, was still inside.

Bulloch believes the fire started in the kitchen.

He said his daughter had been living with him for four years. The man said they also lost their dog, either it was killed in the fire or it ran off.

Authorities are still trying to determine how the deadly fire began.

