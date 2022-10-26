Law enforcement agencies coordinate ferry emergency training

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies trained how to respond to an emergency situation on a Cherry Branch ferry this week.

The Cherry Branch ferry route was under maintenance on October 25th, so law enforcement used this opportunity for a special active shooter training.

The officers were being trained on how to safely respond to an active shooter situation in a different environment: a boat. This training, WITN is told, is part of a series dedicated to ferry emergencies and how to respond to them.

“Our No. 1 priority is to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our passengers and employees safe,” Harold Thomas, director of the state Ferry Division said. “Multi-agency, coordinated emergency exercises such as these are standard operating procedure.”

The Highway Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, NCDOT Ferry Division, New Bern Police Department, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Craven County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic Beach Police Department, and North Carolina Marine Patrol took part in the training.

No passengers were aboard the ferry due to the maintenance.

