J.H. Rose stuns D.H. Conley boys soccer, first win over Vikings in three seasons

Rampants 2, Vikings 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose boys soccer came from behind in the second half on Tuesday night to stun D.H. Conley 2-1 on the road. It shakes up the Big Carolina conference as Jacksonville moves into a tie for first place with the Vikings.

Conley took the lead midway into the second half a great through ball set up Ryan Davis for the lefty goal to go up 1-0.

Rose was able to respond. Will D’Alonzo had the first of his two assists as he set up Peyton Finn-Williams for the equalizer.

In the final ten minutes of the game. A bouncing clear was headed by D’Alonzo to senior back Drew Fields and he ripped one from range to go ahead 2-1. The game winning goal. Rose told us it has been years since they topped their rivals.

“Super proud of them,” says Rose head coach Joey McAlduff, “Last time we were able to walk away with a win was these seniors freshman year.”

“Right off the foot I knew it was going in,” says Fields, “I mean you just have that moment that like time freezes. I was starstruck. I didn’t even know what was doing.”

“I have never, til tonight, played in a game in soccer where we beat Conley,” says Rose senior back Keller Fraley, “This means more than anything. I get to walk out of Pitt county as owning this school right here and it feels pretty great.”

The regular season wraps up on Thursday. The state playoffs begin Monday, October 31st.

