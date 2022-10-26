Former West Carteret star Ellingsworth has found spot with ECU men’s basketball program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball teams had their fan luncheon Wednesday and will hold “Minges Madness” to have a fun start to the season.

Both teams have locals of interest. We spoke to the men on media day about West Carteret graduate Jaxon Ellingsworth.

“The environment they have. How much time they spend with you throughout workouts, practices stuff like that,” says ECU freshman forward Jaxon Ellingsworth, “I think it was a good decision.”

Jaxon Ellingsworth averaged around 22 points and 10 rebounds per game last winter leading West Carteret to the 3A state final. He says Si Seymour helped him get his foot in the door at ECU and now is listed as number 22 on the Pirates roster. He’s been practicing with the team this preaseason and says it’s been a big jump.

“The game is definitely so much faster. A really big part of it is physicality. Back in high school I was always one of the biggest players on the floor. Now that is nothing,” Jaxon says, “Definitely the mental part of it for sure. You have got to concentrate, execute on everything.”

“He came in with the something in mind hey I’m excited to be at ECU, I’m excited to be in division one basketball. All of a sudden he started to come and do more and more in his individual workouts and have some success in practice,” says ECU head men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz, “Positive impact on the team, more than just his energy and what a great kid he is, he’s done some great things in practice.”

