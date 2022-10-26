Edgecombe County makes arrest after highspeed chase

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high-speed chase through Edgecombe County.

On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro.

According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road and they reached over 100 miles per hour trying to catch him. Johnson lost control and flipped his car approaching McNair Road trying to avoid stop sticks deputies put in place.

The Tarboro man and two unnamed passengers were pulled from the car without any issues.

Johnson was charged with multiple traffic violations including felony flee to elude arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was remanded to Edgecombe County jail under a $2,000 secured bond.

