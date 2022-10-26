Edgecombe County makes arrest after highspeed chase

Tarboro arrest after highspeed chase in Edgecombe County.
Tarboro arrest after highspeed chase in Edgecombe County.(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is arrested after a high-speed chase through Edgecombe County.

On Tuesday, Corporal J. Jones pulled over Shia-Quan Johnson. Johnson took off after handing Cpl. Jones his license and fled toward Tarboro.

According to ECSO, Johnson was running cars off the road and they reached over 100 miles per hour trying to catch him. Johnson lost control and flipped his car approaching McNair Road trying to avoid stop sticks deputies put in place.

The Tarboro man and two unnamed passengers were pulled from the car without any issues.

Johnson was charged with multiple traffic violations including felony flee to elude arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was remanded to Edgecombe County jail under a $2,000 secured bond.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Top row from left to right): Richard Hines III, Rodrikus Dozier (Bottom row) Johnquavius...
Four men charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
Greenville family speaks out about 62-year-old man pronounced dead twice
David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
Ismaldo Sanchez
Man charged with DWI, felony death by vehicle after Jacksonville teen killed
This Farmville man was hit on a bicycle last year.
Woman gets probation after hitting bicyclist in Pitt County

Latest News

Trick or Treat hours 2022
When is trick or treat this year?
A white-tailed deer got inside a Kershaw, S.C. restaurant on Monday.
Oh deer! Whitetail slips, slides around inside S.C. restaurant
NC Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey.
state fire marshal presents middle school heroism award in the east
Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen
Teacher of the Week: Jeanne Van Staalduinen