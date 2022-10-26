ECU offensive players leading AAC in statistical categories through week eight

Ahlers, Winstead and Mitchell have yardage leads
ECU tops UCF
ECU tops UCF(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference offensive statistical leaders are Pirates through week eight.

Isaiah Winstead is the top receiver with 808 yards. Holton Ahlers is the leading passer with 2,435 yards.

Keaton Mitchell is the leading rusher with 687 yards. “Deuce” recognized as one of the fastest runs in college football again this year at max speed 22.6 miles per hour.

The offense has been solid the last two weeks for two wins. Ahlers decisions have been a huge piece.

“He was as good as he has been decision making, pre-snap and post-snap, execution was really good. As far as mistakes, they were minimal. He has been playing really well the past couple weeks,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “The challenge now is building on that, and continuing to play at that high level. Because he’s playing at a really high level right now.”

Their opponent this week, BYU, will be without leading rusher Chris Brooks and top wide receiver Kody Epps against Friday night. They have 11 combined touchdowns. ECU and BYU play at 8 PM Friday in Utah.

