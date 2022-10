D.H. Conley upset by Green Level in state 4A volleyball second round

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL STATE 4A TOURNAMENT - SECOND ROUND

GREEN LEVEL 3, D.H. CONLEY 0

Stats from D.H. Conley

“Match Leaders:

Kylah Silver - 7 kills

Britni Silver - 5 kills & 5 blocks

Korinne Rheinfrank - 4 kills

Mallie Blizzard - 17 assists

Carson Corey - 7 digs

Overall Record: 16 - 8″

