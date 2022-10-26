D.H. Conley basketball star Silver commits to UNCW

She made announcement this week on social media
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley senior Kylah Silver announced her commitment Monday to play college basketball at UNC Wilmington. The division one bound Vikings star got her 1000th career point last winter. She made the announcement on social media.

