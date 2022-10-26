DEPUTIES: Man wanted after he and other driver were driving, shooting guns at each other

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are searching for a man they say was driving across the county with another driver shooting shots at each other.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says it has felony charges out for Kendric Knight, of Conetoe, who was driving a Dodge Charger.

Deputies say on Saturday, they responded to Highway 43 North, near ABB, for a shots fired call. Several shell casings were found in the roadway, and deputies say several witnesses reported a black Dodge Charger and a small SUV traveling south into Pinetops firing at each other.

WITN is told that the investigation showed that the SUV turned around just before the Pinetops city limits while the Dodge Charger continued through Pinetops. The Charger left Pinetops heading south on Second Street.

Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (252) 641-7911.

